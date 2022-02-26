STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $35,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 338.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

