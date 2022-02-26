Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ STOK traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $19.61. 121,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,098. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $64.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $721.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Amundi bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

