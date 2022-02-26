StockNews.com Lowers KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

KNOP opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $510.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

