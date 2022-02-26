StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.