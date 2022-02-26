StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.68.
About Tenax Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
