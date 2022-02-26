StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVVC opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

