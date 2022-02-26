StockNews.com Downgrades PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) to Hold

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $161.84 on Thursday. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $140.96 and a 52 week high of $189.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.52.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,890,000 after acquiring an additional 105,922 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

