StockNews.com Downgrades LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Hold

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $394,556. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

