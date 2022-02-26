StockNews.com Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Hold

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.
BAX stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.
