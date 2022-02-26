StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. Parke Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $117,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,836 shares of company stock worth $1,287,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after buying an additional 127,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

