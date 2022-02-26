StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of PCYG opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Park City Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Park City Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Park City Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park City Group (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.