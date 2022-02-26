StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ORN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.
Orion Group stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 million, a P/E ratio of -45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.
About Orion Group (Get Rating)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Group (ORN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.