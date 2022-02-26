StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ORN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 million, a P/E ratio of -45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Orion Group by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group (Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.