StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTZ opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Natuzzi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

