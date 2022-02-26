StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTZ opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.58 million, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.68. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $23.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.
Natuzzi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
