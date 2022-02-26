StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

