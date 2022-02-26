StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVV stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.44. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

