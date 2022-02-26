StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

