Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) to report $66.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $72.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $306.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $315.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $334.45 million, with estimates ranging from $330.90 million to $338.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

SYBT opened at $53.97 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 794.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 50.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp (Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

