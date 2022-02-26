Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,126% compared to the average volume of 199 call options.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.87% of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

