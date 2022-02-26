Stifel Nicolaus Raises AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target to $64.00

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.75.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

