Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $58.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTDR. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.82.

MTDR opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 4.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,085. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

