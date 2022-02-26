Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 119.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SF stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.95 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

