Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

