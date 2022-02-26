Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.67.
Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.46. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
