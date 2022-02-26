Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

