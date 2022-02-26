Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

