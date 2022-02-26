Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SRCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Stericycle stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $79.97.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stericycle (SRCL)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.