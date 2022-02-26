Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

Moderna stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.18.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

