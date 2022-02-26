Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

STEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of STEM stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.93. Stem has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $37.79.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $473,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,158 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter worth $58,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.