Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD opened at $69.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.