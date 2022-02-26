StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) will report $179.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.50 million and the highest is $180.58 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $704.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $704.38 million to $705.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $714.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $720.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover StarTek.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRT shares. TheStreet cut StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in StarTek by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in StarTek in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in StarTek by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in StarTek by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRT opened at $4.88 on Friday. StarTek has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $199.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

