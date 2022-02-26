Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $737.38

Shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 737.38 ($10.03) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($10.12). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.96), with a volume of 84,315 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 737.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £715.41 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37.
About Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS)
