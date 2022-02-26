Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.90

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 2382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.