Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 6,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23.
About Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG)
