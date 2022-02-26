STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Up 6%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) shares rose 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $66.75. Approximately 1,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 383,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.99.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.83 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 86,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

