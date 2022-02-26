SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. SSR Mining traded as high as C$26.15 and last traded at C$25.61, with a volume of 479933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

