Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 639 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,672,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 864,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after buying an additional 80,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $82.96 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.75 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

