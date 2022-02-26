Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 2,692 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $72.97.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. The firm’s revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

