Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIIGU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000.

CIIGU stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $10.71.

