Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.19 Million in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FUBO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of fuboTV by 307.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.09. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

