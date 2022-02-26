Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 803.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after acquiring an additional 296,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 69.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 308,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 445.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

CERE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,422 shares of company stock worth $2,319,215. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $25.45 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

