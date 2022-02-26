SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $50.53 on Friday. SPX has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.