SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. SPX has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered SPX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPX by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SPX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SPX by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

