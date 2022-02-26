SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Given “Neutral” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

