Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.91.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.43.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sprout Social by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

