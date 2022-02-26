Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $14.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

