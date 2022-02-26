Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.50

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEPJY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Spectris alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.