SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 403,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,212,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 186,054 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $20,717,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.55. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

