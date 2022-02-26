SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.04

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $68.04 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.28.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.06.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,047,000 after buying an additional 338,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after purchasing an additional 101,457 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.