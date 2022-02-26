Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $837,770.00

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $14.40 million and approximately $837,770.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.32 or 0.07096573 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,437.78 or 1.00086088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00048362 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 101,805,996 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

