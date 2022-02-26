S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in S&P Global by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $478.75.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $380.89 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.50 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $424.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

