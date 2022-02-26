Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

SWX opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $73.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

