Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.90 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $17.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.06 billion to $20.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAH. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE SAH traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after acquiring an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,378,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

