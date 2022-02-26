SOMESING (SSX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.76 Million

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $110.56 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,763.28 or 0.07042686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,249.59 or 1.00034318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00048392 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,381,133 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.